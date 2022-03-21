Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $51.59. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Itron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

