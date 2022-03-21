Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.
NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $51.59. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Itron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
