Italo Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (XTA)

Italo (XTA) traded 96% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $14,795.94 and $2,445.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.88 or 0.06919221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.65 or 0.99629827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040634 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.