iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.12% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.60. 13,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

