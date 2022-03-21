iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.31. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

