iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. 3,002,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

