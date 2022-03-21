iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

