iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

DVY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.97. 33,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

