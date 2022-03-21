iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 3.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.07. 8,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,758. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.