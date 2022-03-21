iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 244,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IGBH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,662. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

