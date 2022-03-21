iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 60,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164,950 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 160,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02.

