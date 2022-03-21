iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.