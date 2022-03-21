iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

