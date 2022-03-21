iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 12.1% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $62,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,400. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

