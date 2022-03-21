Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.