IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

