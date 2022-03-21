Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $483,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 86.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 12.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Invitae has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $43.75.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

