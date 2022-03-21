Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stake Trimmed by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter.

CZA opened at $93.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

