Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

