International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SMH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $269.13. 308,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

