International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

