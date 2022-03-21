International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

