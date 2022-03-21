International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,719 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of OFS Capital worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFS shares. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

