International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

