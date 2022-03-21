International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.62. 87,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,896. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $461.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

