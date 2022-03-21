International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 404,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

