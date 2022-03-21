International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,691 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

UNM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,134. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

