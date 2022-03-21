International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $923.58. 693,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,133,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $937.47. The company has a market cap of $927.52 billion, a PE ratio of 189.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

