Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.01. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:IBP traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

