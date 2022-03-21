Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $446,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.