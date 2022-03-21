Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Sells $4,900,452.48 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.74 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

