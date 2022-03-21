Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,094,520.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UTHR stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

