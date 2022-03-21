Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,094,520.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UTHR stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
