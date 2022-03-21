Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $70,320.50 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

MGPI opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

