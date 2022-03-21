Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $8,741,460.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

LYV stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

