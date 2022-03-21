Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00.

Shares of JBT traded down $4.40 on Monday, reaching $112.92. 4,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,015. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.39.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

