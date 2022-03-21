Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

II-VI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. 18,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

