Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Acquires 6,994 Shares of Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins acquired 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.06 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of A$77,353.64 ($55,650.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

