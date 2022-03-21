Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Acquires 6,994 Shares of Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins acquired 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.06 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of A$77,353.64 ($55,650.10).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.