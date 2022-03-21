Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($191.00).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 754 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($196.10).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($194.28).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 829 ($10.78) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 794.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 869.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.24) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.24) to GBX 940 ($12.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.22) to GBX 920 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.39).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

