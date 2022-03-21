Insider Buying: ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,027.31).
EAH opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.56. The stock has a market cap of £96.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38.
About ECO Animal Health Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.