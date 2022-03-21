Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,000,931.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

Shares of CFLT opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.