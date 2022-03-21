Insider Buying: City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay acquired 50,000 shares of City Chic Collective stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$151,750.00 ($109,172.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About City Chic Collective

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic, Avenue, Evans, CCX, Hips & Curves, and Fox & Royal brands.

