Inflection Point Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Inflection Point Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of IPAXU stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAXU. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.