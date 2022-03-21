iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.37 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $890,396.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.75 or 0.07101123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,963.22 or 0.99866135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041116 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

