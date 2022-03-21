IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMRA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.76 on Friday. IMARA has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 179,640 shares worth $388,568. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.