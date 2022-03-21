IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,218 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,682,000 after buying an additional 676,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

DELL opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

