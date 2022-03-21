IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abiomed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Abiomed by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $304.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

