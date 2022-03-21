IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 106.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,126. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $203.97 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

