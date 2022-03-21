IBM Retirement Fund Has $237,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 109,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

