IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $272.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day moving average of $310.66. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Vail Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.