Huntington National Bank Sells 298 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.88. 215,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523,047. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

