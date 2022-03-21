Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. 101,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.